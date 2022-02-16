Lynda G. O’Connor, a caring wife, mother, aunt, soon-to-be grandmother, sister and friend, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at age 64 in her home in Latrobe.
She was born May 23, 1957, in Bronx, New York, a daughter of late Jack LaManna and Gloria (Greene) Ferrari, and stepdaughter of the late Bruno “Buck” Ferrari Jr.
In addition to her parents and stepfather, she was preceded in death by her sister, AnnMarie LaManna.
Lynda truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. She had a personality that was larger than life and brought an infectious energy everywhere she went. She was selfless, generous and kind, always putting others above herself. Family meant everything to Lynda. She was the most incredible aunt to her ‘little angels’ Blake and Audrey, ready for anything they dreamed up. She was so excited that our little family was growing and couldn’t wait to be a grandma. Lynda was a bright light in all our lives. She had the biggest smile and best laugh. We will miss the good morning texts, the reassuring advice and the hugs that felt like they could cure anything.
Prior to retirement, she worked as a hairstylist at Kim’s Hair Care and Divine Hair Studio in Latrobe. She loved what she did, and the time spent with her ever growing salon family.
Lynda is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” O’Connor; her daughter, Alaina O’Connor (Matt); her niece and goddaughter, Veronica Lawson (Bryan); great-nephew and niece, Blake and Audrey Lawson; uncle Mario LaManna; aunt Virginia Schuppe; uncle Bobby Greene; cousin Marion Rocioppi, along with many loving relatives, friends and coworkers. Lynda will be missed by Piper, her beloved Yorkie.
We encourage you to take the phone call, return the text, hug a little tighter, and spend as much time as you possibly can with the ones you love. Time waits for no one. We may have lost our greatest cheerleader, but we’ve gained the greatest guardian angel.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held immediately following visitation at 4 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel.
Interment will be private.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
