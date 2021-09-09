Lyle Eugene Boyd, 78, of Ligonier passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital from a short battle with cancer. He was resting in peace while being surrounded by his loving family.
Lyle was born March 22, 1943, to James and Helen Boyd in Ligonier.
After graduating from Ligonier Valley Senior High School in 1961, he went on to study business at Cambria Rowe Business School. After business school, he started his first job as a labor worker for 29 years at Westinghouse in Derry. He finished his career at Huntland Downs as a maintenance man for 13 years before retiring. He met Sherry Lee Lynn in high school, and they wed in 1964.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry, and his loving daughters, Stacey L. Knupp (Paul) of Ligonier, Amy B. Peterson (Lou) of Cranberry Township and Janice L. Polansky (Paul) of Youngwood; his grandchildren, Amanda Knupp Rhodes (Ken) of Ruffsdale, Ryan Knupp (Grace) of Charleston, South Carolina, Jacob Peterson (fiancé Stine Evenstroem) of Cranberry Township, Alyssa Peterson of Pittsburgh, Nicholas Polansky of Youngwood and Emily Polansky of Youngwood; his sister, Janice (Cathy) McMaster of Ligonier; his brother-in-law, Thomas Lynn (Brenda) of Ligonier, and several nieces and nephews.
Lyle was a devoted husband and father, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. Lyle was also a passionate and dedicated member of the community, serving many positions at the First Church of the Brethren and the volunteer fire companies and associations. He was a lifelong member of the First Church of the Brethren, serving as a deacon and a trustee.
Lyle also actively served the Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department Co. 1, Waterford, for 56 years, holding many positions. He was currently serving as the president of the Ligonier Valley Fire Cos., a position he held since 2014, as well as a past president for the Fire Chiefs Association of Westmoreland County. He was also a past member of the Ligonier Township Sportsmen’s club.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. Firemen’s memorial service will be held at 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, in the First Church of the Brethren, 405 Route 271, Ligonier Township, with the Rev. John Shaffer officiating.
Interment will be held in Menoher Memorial Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
The family requests that all donations are sent to the First Church of the Brethren or the Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department Co. 1, Waterford, in memory of Lyle.
The family would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing staff of nurses in 2 East and Hospice Care, as well as the emergency room doctors at Latrobe Hospital who gave such amazing care to Lyle during his last days.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented