Lydia Ann Coulter, 102, of Baylor’s Lake, Fleetville, formerly of Latrobe, died peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday, June 16, at Abington Manor Nursing and Rehab facility.
She was the wife of George A. Coulter, who died Nov. 16, 1999, and was preceded in death by her brother, William Roberts, and her sister, Janice Roberts Pechan.
Surviving are a son, George R. “Rob” Coulter of Narberth; a daughter, Cynthia Ann Marcinik of Latrobe; a brother, James O. Roberts, of Lewes, Delaware; a granddaughter, Dinah L. Marcinik and fiancé Philip Core, of Pittsburgh; a grandson, Jonathan A. Marcinik and wife, Carla, and great-granddaughters, Anna and Faith, all of Shady Side, Maryland. Lydia Ann also is remembered fondly as “Aunt Lan” by three nephews and three nieces, as well as great- and great-great nephews and nieces.
On March 21, 1918, she was born to the late James F. and Elva Orndorf Roberts, in Latrobe, where she would live the first half of her life.
An excellent student, singer and pianist, she graduated from Latrobe High School in 1936 and later took many professional development courses from Penn State University.
During World War II, with her husband serving in Italy, she worked in New York City tracking war material and other freight for the Pennsylvania Railroad.
Post-war, back in Latrobe Lydia Ann sang in the choir, led the Youth Fellowship and chaired committees at what then was the Methodist Episcopal Church. She also became president of the Council of Church Women and secretary of the Civic Club.
In the mid-1950s, she produced and hosted her own radio show, “Town Talk”, on Latrobe’s station, WAKU, where she dispensed news of town activities and interviewed local personalities who had interesting jobs, hobbies and life histories — including the mother of Arnold Palmer.
In late 1950s, as chairman of the membership campaign for the Latrobe Civic Music Association, her work was key to that group’s successful launching and early years.
In 1961, she headed funding efforts for United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Washington County, then became their field service director and ultimately was named executive director of the UCP affiliate in Spring Church.
In 1963 Lydia Ann teamed with James Ebersberger of Latrobe Elks Lodge No. 907 to help inaugurate what ultimately grew into the award-winning “Pennsylvania Elks Home Service Program” which today serves hundreds of clients with many types of disabilities across all of Pennsylvania. The initial version of the program provided a vehicle and a nurse to UCP in Spring Church, enabling Lydia Ann to arrange treatment for her UCP clients in their own homes.
In January 1966, she was recruited to become the executive director of UCP of Northeastern Pennsylvania in Scranton. In the 1970s, she testified to a congressional committee on funding services to citizens with disabilities.
She was a member of the Association of Professional Workers in Cerebral Palsy, was head of the International Relations Committee of Quota Club of Scranton and in 1997 received a Scranton Pocono Girl Scouts Council award for Women of Distinction.
By her retirement in December 1984, UCP had raised the number and quality of their services and had greatly increased the number of people they served, with the budget growing from $35,000 to more than $1,200,000. She received a letter of congratulations from President Ronald Reagan and, following retirement, served on UCP’s board.
Shortly after their arrival in the Scranton area, Lydia Ann and her husband moved to Baylor’s Lake, near Fleetville, where they hosted four decades of much-beloved lakeside 4th of July family reunions. As a team, she and George for years volunteered many services to Lacawac Sanctuary, which preserves a lake, forest and historic buildings in northeast Pennsylvania; Lacawac, in appreciation, named the visitors center for them. At Baylor’s Lake, they led a group of fellow residents in forming the Baylor’s Land Corporation to buy 40 acres of forest critical to protecting the lake’s watershed. Lydia Ann then joined the Countryside Conservancy as a founding member and was its secretary, helping them also protect land and lakes.
She also was a member of the WVIA (PBS/NPR) Community Advisory Board, President of Lithia Valley Foods Co-Op, Secretary of the Benton Township Planning Commission and treasurer of the Benton-Nicholson Joint Sewer Authority. In the early 2000s, she was active in the Factoryville United Methodist Church.
A lifelong music lover, she sang, played piano, listened to WVIA all day long, and enjoyed every season of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic from the time of its inception — no doubt a throwback to her Latrobe Civic Music days.
Her skill as a cook was renown — enjoyed by family, friends and visiting UCP professionals whom she often entertained at the lake. She was a voracious reader of news and books. Her lifelong passion for trains stemmed from the Pennsylvania Railroad where she, her father and father-in-law all worked at one time or another.
The family deeply thanks all the wonderful people at Abington Manor who, for nearly five years, provided Lydia Ann excellent health care and sincere affection.
Plans for a memorial service are in abeyance, pending resolution of the public health situation.
For anyone wishing to contribute to Lydia Ann’s memory, a contribution to Elks Home Service Program, c/o Latrobe Elks No. 907, 115 Elks Club Road, Latrobe, PA 15650 would help continue that service she and Latrobe Elks President, James Ebersberger started nearly 60 years ago.
Compassionate service was provided by Shifler-Parise Funeral Home of Clifford. Please visit Parisefuneralhome.com to read a lengthier biography and to leave condolences.
Commented