Luella Bell, 89, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Saturday, May 6, 2023, surrounded in her home by her loving family.
She was born Sept. 8, 1933, in Cooperstown, a daughter of the late Robert and Luella (Thompson) MacLachlan.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 10:57 am
Luella Bell, 89, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Saturday, May 6, 2023, surrounded in her home by her loving family.
She was born Sept. 8, 1933, in Cooperstown, a daughter of the late Robert and Luella (Thompson) MacLachlan.
After graduating from Derry Township High School, Luella worked at Bell Telephone Co. as a switchboard operator until marrying her husband, Paul, in 1952. Luella was very active in the community, traveling often in a motorhome with her family for the Antique Automobile Club of America. With her husband, Paul, she helped run the Latrobe Lodge of the Sons of Italy of America, where she held office both statewide and nationally. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe.
In addition to her parents, Luella was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Paul P. Bell, in 1995; a daughter, LuAnne, in 2006; a baby granddaughter, Leslie, in 1978, and her brothers, Raymond Davoli, Robert Davoli and James McLachlan.
She is survived by three children, Linda B. Phillips (Gregory), Paul R. Bell (Georganna) and Carmen J. Bell (Karen Harouse-Bell); 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was a dedicated grandmother to anyone who called her grandma from blood relatives to cousins of grandkids to friends.
She was always there to offer a ride, watch both grandkids and great-grandkids after they walked to her house from Christ the Divine Teacher School, and hosting her always fun and loud Christmas Eve party for family and friends, a party that would go past 2 a.m. most years. She’ll be remembered for her uncanny ability to guess the insides of each chocolate in a chocolate box, being constantly present for her family, and her independence, which she maintained by remaining active through volunteering at the Latrobe Little Shop, attending weekly Masses at St. John the Evangelist Church, acting as a member of the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society, always working on a crossword, and attending “exercise” classes with her longtime friend, Carol. She was loyal, loved fiercely and truly, and will be greatly missed.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral arrangements will be announced.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.