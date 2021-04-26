Ludwig J. Kubicki

Ludwig “Lou” J. Kubicki, 89, of Ocean View, Delaware, formerly of York, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 16, 2021, at his home.
Lou was born in Chicago on Feb. 3, 1932, son of the late Joseph and Sophia Kubicki.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from June 1950 to September 1970, retiring with the rank of technical sergeant. Lou served his country during the Korean War, Vietnam conflict and the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Following his retirement from the Air Force, he worked as a buyer for Square D Company in Oxford, Ohio, and purchasing agent for Rutt Customized Kitchens. Lou also worked as the director of purchasing for York City Schools in York from 1974 until his retirement in 1994.
Lou was a Grand Knight and a lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View, serving as the post commander from 1998-99 and 2002-03. He also served in a variety of capacities and on several boards with the VFW over the last several years. He also served as the VFW All-American State Commander in 2005.
Lou was the heart and soul of his family, while his beloved wife, Sally who preceded him in death just a month ago was the rock and the “General”. Whenever you would walk into the house, they were always happy to see their visitors, offering everyone a shot of whiskey and a beer. They are now reunited again in heaven and will be missed by their family and friends.
He was so easy to talk to and would always provide a great story or wonderful advice. His Sundays were spent rooting for his beloved Steelers football team. Lou was also a diehard Pittsburgh fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of almost 65 years, Sara “Sally” Kubicki, and three brothers, Leonard, Joseph and Edward Kubicki.
He is survived by his three children, Pam Sheldon and her husband, Kevin of Ocean View, Delaware, Jerome Kubicki and his wife, Stephanie, of York and Kathleen Curran and her husband, Gerry, of Ocean View, Delaware; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, in the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Delaware. A prayer service will be held 12:30 p.m.
Interment with military honors will follow in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Lou’s name to Wreaths Across, c/o PDP Roberta Walter, 36998 Clubhouse Road, Ocean View, DE 19970 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Georgetown, DE 19947.
