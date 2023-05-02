Lucy Ann Andros Young of Smithtown, New York, (formerly of Latrobe) passed away peacefully Friday, April 21, 2023, with her children and grandchildren at her side.
Born in 1934, she was the daughter of loving parents, Lawrence and Elizabeth Andros, and went on to become a gifted musician.
In her early childhood, Lucy received piano and organ lessons from the nuns at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, and played the organ there at daily Mass in her grade school years. Lucy’s eighth grade was spent at Holy Family Catholic School in Latrobe, where she was awarded a scholarship to St. Xavier Academy, Unity Township. At St. Xavier’s, she continued her study of music and received a scholarship to Seton Hill College, Greensburg, graduating in 1956. During her college years she was asked to play the piano at many events, including capping ceremonies for graduating nurses, as well as operettas and concerts at St. Vincent College.
Lucy taught music in the Smithtown Central School District for almost two decades. She received her master’s degree in music from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. After her retirement, she was a pianist/organist at SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Manorville, Long Island, for 14 years. During this time, Lucy was also a vocalist in the Long Island Philharmonic Chorus, which gave her years of pleasure and joy.
Lucy was a world traveler along with her beloved husband, Jack, during their 59-plus years of marriage.
She loved her four children deeply: Brian (Anne) Young, Cheri (Richard) Gostic, Karen Halber (Jim) and Leslie Young Whitfield, and cherished her nine grandchildren: Katelyn (Charlie), Michelle and Cari Gostic, Adam, Jillian and Stephanie Young, Matthew Halber and Catherine and Sarah Whitfield.
In addition to her parents, Lucy was predeceased by her husband, Jack; brother Richard Andros; sister-in-law Cecilia Kornides Andros, and nephews, Richard and Larry Andros.
Lucy is survived by her brother Lawrence Andros; her sister, Elizabeth Gaston Barsoum (Dr. Adib Barsoum); sister-in-law Margaret Louise Andros; a number of nieces and cousins; her children, and nine grandchildren.
There will be no visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Mass 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, in the Church of St. Joseph, 59 Church St., Kings Park, NY 11754.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, may we suggest contributions to St. Joseph’s Church or to a charity of one’s choice.
