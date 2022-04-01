Lucia “Lucy” Unferdorfer Polinsky, 75, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Sept. 16, 1946, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Michael F. Unferdorfer Jr. and Helen L. Vitale Unferdorfer.
Prior to her retirement, Lucy was employed at Adelphoi Village and was formerly a private-duty caregiver.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Leann Polinsky, and two sisters, Regina Trice and Sarah “Sally” Civitarese.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Leland G. Polinsky of Latrobe; daughter Staci P. Miller and her husband, Rodney, of Connellsville; son, Brent L. Polinsky and his wife, Amanda, of Greensburg; three brothers, Michael Unferdorfer and his wife, Penny, of Greensburg, Robert Unferdorfer of Latrobe and Charles Unferdorfer and his wife, Debbie, of Latrobe; a sister, Cathy Condor and her husband, Stanley, of Saltsburg, and two grandsons, Brock and Spencer.
There were no public visitations. Services and interment were private.
Arrangements were handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
