Lucia 'Lucy' Unferdorfer Polinsky

Lucia “Lucy” Unferdorfer Polinsky, 75, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

Born Sept. 16, 1946, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Michael F. Unferdorfer Jr. and Helen L. Vitale Unferdorfer.

Prior to her retirement, Lucy was employed at Adelphoi Village and was formerly a private-duty caregiver.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Leann Polinsky, and two sisters, Regina Trice and Sarah “Sally” Civitarese.

Lucy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Leland G. Polinsky of Latrobe; daughter Staci P. Miller and her husband, Rodney, of Connellsville; son, Brent L. Polinsky and his wife, Amanda, of Greensburg; three brothers, Michael Unferdorfer and his wife, Penny, of Greensburg, Robert Unferdorfer of Latrobe and Charles Unferdorfer and his wife, Debbie, of Latrobe; a sister, Cathy Condor and her husband, Stanley, of Saltsburg, and two grandsons, Brock and Spencer.

There were no public visitations. Services and interment were private.

Arrangements were handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.

