Lt. Col. Todd M. 'Sparky' Randall

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Todd M. “Sparky” Randall, 69, of Batavia, New York, (formerly of Greensburg) passed away Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, 2023, at United Memorial Medical Center.

Todd was born Jan. 7, 1954, in Batavia, a son of the late Paul I. Randall and Joyce Ames Randall of Elba, New York.