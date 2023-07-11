Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Todd M. “Sparky” Randall, 69, of Batavia, New York, (formerly of Greensburg) passed away Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, 2023, at United Memorial Medical Center.
Todd was born Jan. 7, 1954, in Batavia, a son of the late Paul I. Randall and Joyce Ames Randall of Elba, New York.
Todd attended Elba Central School (ECS), where his leadership skills emerged early as class president, grades seven-12. Additionally, Todd’s athleticism netted him letters in football and in his favorite sport, tennis, playing with good friend Bart Dentino. Todd also had a touch of musical talent, playing trombone in the ECS band. Graduating in 1972, Todd was in the top 10 of his class. Interestingly, his Mom was ECS secretary and typed his honors letter along with the nine others. Summers and most any down time found Todd at CY Farms working and playing beside his best friend, Chris Yunker, both under the watchful eye of Carl and the loving care of Bernice. Many stories told and untold still linger amidst those barns and fields.
Todd attended the State University of New York, Brockport. Majoring in nursing, he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1976, graduating with honors. Todd took his first job at the VA Hospital in Batavia. Inspired by the veterans for whom he cared, Todd joined the U.S. Air Force in 1978. After three years at March Air Force Base, Riverside, California, talk of orders came, but Southern California had won his heart. Todd departed the Air Force in 1981 and took his first intensive care job at Loma Linda Hospital. The fire was lit. His knowledge and expertise in critical care exploded and was noted; Todd became a licensed registered nurse legal consultant/expert witness.
But, spurred by memories of his 1980 Air Force Flight School, Todd re-entered the U.S. Air Force in 1984 at Maxwell AFB, Montgomery, Alabama. As captain, he was put in charge of its small ICU. Todd immediately recognized the unit was outdated, so found himself in the commander’s office pushing for modernization. Soon he was working side by side with engineers designing the hospital’s new ICU. Todd’s critical care expertise, leadership and relentless effort to meet any challenge head on won him his next assignment to the 1st Medical Air Evacuation Squadron, Pope AFB, Fayetteville, North Carolina.
At Pope, Todd was immersed in a world of high energy, fast paced, critical care, field nursing, i.e. in his glory. He was immediately welcomed by the C-130 “Tarmac Toads” and became “Sparky” after hit by a fractured lightning bolt while teaching Self-Aid and Buddy Care at co-located Fort Bragg. Professionally, Todd soared, becoming chief of Standards & Evaluation (StandEval), where he managed and conducted C-130 flight emergency procedures as well as crew evaluations and certifications for tactical aerovac. December 1989 brought the pinnacle of Todd’s career: 1st AES deployment in support of Operation Just Cause, Panama. Todd was an integral team member who performed life-saving interventions, stabilizing wounded soldiers for aeromedical evacuation and sadly, bringing home some of those killed in action.
Late 1990, Todd’s Pope experience led him to the small, remote, tri-service base of Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal. Small meant many “hats.” Todd served as assistant chief nurse, Emergency Room (ER) Officer in Charge (OIC) of the best group of ER techs ever and Staff Development and Training OIC. Hot off his flying assignment, Todd helped create an aerovac coordinator position moving Army, Navy and Air Force troops stateside for more in-depth or intensive care. From that sprouted Todd’s one nurse deep — aquavac coordinator — rescuing critically ill Navy crew from passerby subs via a pontoon boat. At Lajes, Todd pinned on major. Outside the business of work, Todd managed to engage another Air Force nurse, Capt. Lisa Alsippi. With his favorite chief nurse’s blessing, Todd and Lisa were married Oct. 19, 1991.
Now “joint spouse,” the Randalls headed for Elmendorf AFB, Anchorage, Alaska, where Todd ran the Special Care Unit, obtained his master’s degree in business organizational management and completed Air War College. But in 1995, Todd attained his greatest life achievement — a father to a son, Collin.
After four gorgeous years in Alaska and a very long, but interesting drive down the Al Can with his Dad, Todd arrived at Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, Ohio. At this major medical center, Todd served as OIC of the surgical floor. He eventually made his way to Medical Readiness, earning kudos from base and civilian authorities for developing in-depth, highly realistic base exercises. Here, he pinned on lieutenant colonel.
From Dayton, Todd proceeded to Scott AFB, Bellville, Illinois, where he again managed a surgical floor at a major medical center. Now a lieutenant colonel with tactical aerovac experience, highly regarded clinical expertise and exceptional leadership skills, Todd attained his premier and final position as chief nurse, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, overseeing, directing and flying the final missions of the C-9 Nightingale prior to its retirement. On Sept. 30, 2002, Todd retired after 22 years of service.
Following Lisa to Mountain Home AFB, Mountain Home, Idaho, Todd was not very good at being “retired,” so he applied for a hospital, GS-11, medical readiness manager position. Todd took a mess of a program and made it shine. His efforts not only won a base award, but an Air Combat Command award, and beyond that, Air Force Medical Readiness Manager of the Year. With that, the ultimate: an F-15 fighter jet ride. His “fun meter was pegged.”
Todd moved to Greensburg, near Lisa’s folks, when she retired in 2006. He worked in a local cardiac unit, but ulcerative colitis took over his world. Todd became severely ill from 2008-2011, nearly dying. He eventually got back on his feet and took his all-time desired retirement job —custodian at Charter Oak United Methodist Church, Unity Township. There, thanks to the lead pastor and some very special staff, Todd grew in his beliefs and relationship with God.
In 2014, Todd returned to his heartland, Genesee County, New York, bought a house and made it his life project. He joined Northgate Free Methodist Church, where he served as usher, helped with church beautification/construction projects and visited/helped shut-in veterans and church members. Thanks to his pastor and very good friend, Vern Saile, his small group and many others from the Saturday evening service, Todd’s knowledge and understanding of the Bible grew immensely and his relationship with the Lord flourished. Todd also became an extensive gardener like his Dad and later, a near-crazed exerciser, especially cycling. However, late 2021, Todd started to notice changes in his muscles and strength. In early 2022, the symptoms became inhibiting and in October 2022, Todd was diagnosed with progressive muscular atrophy (PMA), a cousin/sub-type of ALS/Lou Gehrig’s disease, which, along with Crohn’s, eventually stole his life.
Todd is survived by his son, Collin Randall of St. Louis; his mother, Joyce Randall, and brother, Dave (Laura) Randall, all of Batavia; his niece, Emily (Joe) DeSantis of Silver Spring, Maryland; his nephew, Wesley Randall of Bethel, Connecticut, and his former spouse and good friend, Lisa Randall of New Derry.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, Paul I. Randall, and first ex-wife, Barbara Zigrossi Randall of Oakfield.
Visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Northgate Free Methodist Church, 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia.
Todd’s memorial service with military honors will follow visitation at 11 a.m. or via https://www.facebook.com/northgatefmc. Pastor Vern Saile will officiate his services. A reception will follow the memorial service in the church common area.
Interment will be private at Maplelawn Cemetery, Elba.
Donations may be made in Todd’s memory to Northgate Free Methodist Church, 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020; The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209, or The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, National Headquarters, Attn: Financial Operations, 733 Third St., Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.
Arrangements for Todd are under the care and direction of the H.E Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 E. Main St., Batavia.
To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle in his memory, visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.
“Aimin’ high, going far, carry on good friend.”
