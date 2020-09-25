Lt. Col. Paul Regis Barlock

Lt. Col. Paul “Reg” Barlock, 69, of Blaine, Washington, formerly of Ligonier, went to be with Our Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
He was born June 3, 1950, in Latrobe, to Paul and Emma Barlock.
Reg graduated from Ligonier Valley High School, and he earned a BS at the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Boston College. He was a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was a naval aviator on the USS Midway. He became president of Advance Power, Boroughbridge, United Kingdom, and upon returning to the United States, he became president of Alpha Technologies, Bellingham, Washington.
Reg was a fun-loving son, husband, brother and a humble man of valor and courage. He loved his family.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Susan Barlock; a stepdaughter, Gray Hattrup; two grandchildren; sisters, Lois Menzie and Joan Loftis, and six nieces and nephews.
He was avidly involved in training service dogs and loved sailing. He was a member of the board of the Semiahmoo Marina Condo Association and Semiahmoo Resort Association in Blaine, Washington. He was a participating member of the United States Chamber of Commerce.
Paul Regis Barlock will forever remain in our hearts with love.
His burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, on Oct. 21 with full military honors.
Donations may be made to the Brigadoon Service Dogs, 4759 Mission Road, Bellingham. WA 98226.
