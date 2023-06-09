Lt. Col. John W. 'Jack' Wallace Sr.

Retired Lt. Col. John “Jack” W. Wallace Sr. completed his life’s final mission, passing away due to natural causes Thursday, June 7, 2023. He was 91.
Jack was a son of the late William C. and Mary (Beal) Wallace of Waterford.
A graduate of Ligonier High School Class of 1949, Jack never forgot his Waterford roots while serving 24 years in the U.S. Army, ultimately rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel. Jack’s initial military service began in 1950 with the Pennsylvania National Guard during the Korean conflict. He applied for and was accepted to U.S. Army Engineer Officer Candidate School (OCS) at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and appointed a Regular Army (RA) officer in 1953 upon graduation. Subsequently, Jack branch transferred to the Field Artillery. His initial assignment was with the 8th Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Military career assignments to Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Covington, Virginia; South Korea; Mainz and Bad Kreuznach, Germany; Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, and Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, followed until his retirement from the U.S. Army in 1975. His awards and decorations included the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the basic Parachutist Badge.
After military retirement, Jack returned to his Waterford home and applied his Pennsylvania State University forestry degree to serve as forest and property manager for Richard Scaife in Laughlintown until final retirement in 1995. During his military career, a Bachelor of Science degree in general studies with a concentration in forestry was obtained from Penn State and a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from the University of Nebraska in 1968.
Jack is survived by his sister, Mrs. Shirley Speicher of Mount Pleasant, and a brother, Richard Wallace of Greensburg. He also leaves his beloved family of five children, John (wife Jo Ann), Gary (wife Kym), Kathryn (husband James Tiberi), Janet (husband Kurt Mattern) and Patrick (wife Kim); 14 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Jack was predeceased by two brothers, Cloyd and Hugh Wallace of Waterford.
Funeral service with full military honors will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery Chapel. Jack will be laid to rest next to his late wife, Maryann Ward Wallace, in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in honor of “Lieutenant Colonel John W. Wallace, U.S. Army” to any legitimate veterans-care organization of your choice, such as Vietnam Veterans of America, Wounded Warriors of America, Homes for Our Troops, the Fisher House Foundation or the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier.
