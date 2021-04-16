Louise (Porembka) Cobrando, 90, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at her home.
Born March 23, 1931, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Frank J. and Mary Elizabeth (Mazon) Porembka.
Louise was a member of St. Vincent Basilica. She loved gardening and tending to her beautiful flowers. Louise enjoyed birds and wildlife and collecting owl items.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Cobrando; a son, Dennis J. Cobrando; two sisters, Angelina Jones and Hermina Mollick, and a brother, Frank S. Porembka.
Louise is survived by five sons, Richard L. Cobrando and his wife, Rocky, of Latrobe, Gary M. Cobrando of Latrobe, Kenneth Cobrando of Latrobe, Barry Cobrando of Ligonier Township and Steven K. Cobrando, and his wife, Chris, of Pleasant Unity; one daughter, Cynthia Kielar of Latrobe; a daughter-in-law, Cathy A. Cobrando of Latrobe; one brother, Daniel D. Porembka of Latrobe; eight grandchildren, Rick, Rachel, Kristen, Katelyn, Megan, Carly, Allie and Shelby, and four great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Monday in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Please adhere to all current medical guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home and attending services.
