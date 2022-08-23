Louise M. Shanefelt Hantz, 95, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Jan. 27, 1927, in Bellaire, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Amelia (Tornavacca) Shanefelt.
Louise was a lifelong member of Latrobe United Methodist Church. She graduated from Derry Township High School in 1944. For 14 ½ years, she worked at American Locomotive as a receptionist. Louise was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and volunteered as a line dance teacher at the Latrobe Senior Center for 37 years.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Hantz, whom she married Sept. 15, 1951; three brothers, Thomas, Paul and Dale Shanefelt, and her mother-in-law, Pauline Hantz.
Louise is survived by her son, Tim Hantz and his wife, Barbara, of Export; two grand-children, Jim and Jen Hantz, and several special nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pam Lester, Paul and Pam Wise and Cheryl Bert for their friendship, care and support.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Paul Wise officiating.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
