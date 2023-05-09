Louise Brehun, 92, of Mammoth died Sunday, May 7, 2023, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
Louise Brehun, 92, of Mammoth died Sunday, May 7, 2023, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
She was born March 11, 1931, in Mammoth, a daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth (Mizikar) Rich.
Louise was a graduate of Hurst High School Class of 1949. Prior to retirement Louise worked at the Bonton Department Store near Greensburg. She was a lifelong member of St. Florian Catholic Church, United, and was a volunteer at Mountain Laurel Chamber of Commerce. Louise enjoyed traveling, “Jeopardy,” “Wheel of Fortune,” texting and her iPad.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Brehun; a great-grandson, Cooper Vaughn; two sisters, Anna Rich and Marjorie Wierzbowski and husband Leonard; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Theodore and Caroline Brehun; sister-in-law, Irene Sethman, and nephew James Sethman.
Louise is survived by her children, Marylou Shoemaker (Ken) of Latrobe, John Brehun (Debbie) of Norvelt, Kris Enberg (Don) of Weltytown and Donna Allison (Randy) of Greensburg; eight grandchildren, Heather Durika (Aaron), Todd Shoemaker (Christa), Jill Inscho (Jeff), Katie Davis (Josh), Master Sgt. Joe Brehun (Jamie), Jessie Vaughn (Tyler), Erik Brehun (Megan) and Riley Enberg (Nichole); 15 great-grandchildren, Brianna Spillar, Michael Shoemaker, Ethan Shoemaker, Elliott Inscho, Harlen Brehun, Evyn Davis, Austin Shoemaker, Arlene Davis, Westan Brehun, Adeline Inscho, Jackson Vaughn, Sydney Brehun, Charli Vaughn, Maksen Brehun and Quinn Brehun; a brother-in-law, Jim Sethman; numerous nieces and nephews, and her canine friend, We’llsee.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
Prayers will begin 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Florian Catholic Church, 4263 Route 981, United, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Florian Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
