Louise (Brant) McIlnay, 91, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Ligonier Gardens.
Born Sept. 5, 1928, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Russell Brant and Dorothy (Shearer) Brant.
Louise was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and volunteered many happy hours in their kitchen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd “Buck” McIlnay; one son, Bernard Lloyd “Bud” McIlnay; one sister, Miriam Brewer, and four brothers, Ronald, William, Russell and James Brant.
Louise is survived by three sons, Larry A. McIlnay and his wife, Cindi, of Scottsville, Virginia, Rick B. McIlnay and his wife, Sue, of Unity Township and Rob P. McIlnay and his wife, Jill, of Latrobe; one daughter, Karen E. Burick and her husband, Denny, of Unity Township; 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Ligonier Gardens and Bethlen Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, ATTN: Kitchen Fund, 2415 Laveen Street, Latrobe, PA 15650. Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon Street, Latrobe.
