Louise A. Sowers, 75, of Fairfield Township passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Born Nov. 18, 1946, in Johnstown, she was a daughter of the late Karl and Anna Grace (Gardner) McCreery.
Louise also was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Sowers; grandson Isaiah Sowers, and brother James McCreery.
She is survived by sons Michael Sowers and wife Lisa and Daniel Sowers and wife Christine; grandchildren Sydney, Laken, Emma and Elliot, all of Fairfield Township; sister Ruth Burns of Latrobe, and several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and extended family members.
Louise was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, New Florence, where she served as organist; a retired employee of Ligonier Valley School District, and a member of the Red Hats. She enjoyed going out to eat with friends, traveling, taking bus trips, and spending time with her grand-children. Family and friends meant the most to her.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, and 10 a.m. till the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday in Trinity Presbyterian Church, 117 Chestnut St., New Florence, PA 15944, with the Rev. Dr. Richard Sweeney officiating.
Interment will be in Fairfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box D, New Florence, PA 15944.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
