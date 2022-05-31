Louis Samide, 96, of Unity Township died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born June 23, 1925, in Unity Township, a son of the late Alois and Rosi (Hogler) Samide.
Louis attended Hurst High School. He had worked as a crane operator for Adam Eidemiller Inc. Louis retired after 62 years and lived an active life after retirement. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local 66. He worked for a local recycler and also landscaped. He repaired garden tractors and always looked for lawn mowers to repair and resell. His favorite pastime was sitting on his deck talking with visitors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Marion Bosmay Samide; three sisters, Mary Born, Rose Enos and Kathryn Sigmund, and two brothers, Henry and John Samide.
Louis is survived by two sons, Jeff L. Samide and wife Norma and Gary J. Samide and wife Terri; three grandchildren, Sara Waszo (Chad), Adam Samide (Kristine) and Rosie Samide; four great-grandchildren, Cash and Canaan Waszo and Tyler and Lincoln Samide, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
A funeral Liturgy will begin 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Chad Ficorilli, OSB, as celebrant.
Private interment will take place in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, One Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 197, Pleasant Unity, PA 15676.
