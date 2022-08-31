Louis Peter Dumas

On Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, Louis “Pete” Dumas passed away at age 82 in Austintown, Ohio.
Pete was born Dec. 22, 1939, in Wheeling, West Virginia, a son of Louis Edward and Ruth Mae Dumas.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
On Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, Louis “Pete” Dumas passed away at age 82 in Austintown, Ohio.
Pete was born Dec. 22, 1939, in Wheeling, West Virginia, a son of Louis Edward and Ruth Mae Dumas.
Pete grew up in Latrobe, where he graduated from Latrobe High School in 1957.
He began his career working as a manager for Woolworth’s in Latrobe. Later he moved to Youngstown, Ohio, when he accepted a position as purchasing agent at GM Lordstown, where he retired. Pete was musically talented and enjoyed playing his guitar and piano and led the folk group at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Austintown. He also enjoyed other hobbies and activities, which included coaching local girls softball league, wood crafting, photography, and loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports and extra activities they were involved in.
He is survived by Bonita Mae Lee, to whom he was married for 60 years; their five daughters, Leslie Ann Lee, Amy Lynn Ragnone, Tamara Lee (Thomas) Mitchell, Linda Kayleen Patrick and Kerry Suzanne (James) Pettit; 22 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother James (Beverly) Dumas of Ligonier.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Rusty Dumas.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Pete will be laid to rest near his parents in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, Mass intentions and prayers are welcomed for the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.