Louis M. Cinibulk, 82, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at his home.
Born Nov. 15, 1940, in Loyalhanna, he was a son of the late Louis F. and Mary (Bankovich) Cinibulk.
Lou was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Latrobe (Derry Township). Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Teledyne Vasco. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the White House Club in Loyalhanna.
Lou is survived by his wife of 53 years, Loris J. “Lori” Kuhn Cinibulk of Latrobe; his son, Bruce Cinibulk and his wife, Stacy, of Latrobe; his daughter, Dana Allen and her husband, Bradley, of Kent, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Brady, Taryn, Cohen, K.J. and Brinley Allen and Matthew and Camryn Cinibulk; his brother, John E. “Jack” Cinibulk of Loyalhanna, and his sister, Nancy Ament of Latrobe.
Lou’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Heritage Hospice, especially Kelly, Jen and Donna, for their compassionate care.
At Louis’ request, there will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment is at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
