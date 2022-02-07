Louis L. Szep, 70, of Ligonier died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Conemaugh Health System, Johnstown.
Born June 14, 1951, in Ticu, Romania, he was a son of the late Joseph and Ileana (Szirka) Szep.
A man with a “Golden Heart” who was happiest when he could make someone else happy, he had worked for the Bethlen Communities and loved to do construction work. A hockey grandfather, he enjoyed collecting coins and making the best Hungarian “Gulyas” goulash.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Edith Nagy Szep; his son, Peter and his wife, Timea, of Latrobe; grandchildren, Melania and Akos; brothers, Frank Szirka (Eva), Antal Szep (Jutka), Jozsef Szep (Ildiko) and Csaba Szep (Jutka), and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A service will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
Interment will be made in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.