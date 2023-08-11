Louis E. Marsh, 97, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Independence Health Care Latrobe Hospital.
Born March 20, 1926, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Louis and Mary (Seranko) Marsh.
Louis was a lifelong member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with the U.S. Postal Service. He graduated from Latrobe High School in 1944 and attended St. Vincent Prep for one year, where he played football for one season until enlisting in the Army Air Forces in 1946. While in the service during World War II, he served in Japan. Louis was a member of the American Legion, a former committeeman for Boy Scouts Troop 311 and was on the Audit Committee for the United States Postal Service Credit Union. He enjoyed playing cards and was very self-sufficient, always able to fix anything. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially offshore ocean fishing, and gardening. Louis loved traveling all over the country and enjoyed memorable trips to Europe, Alaska and hiking in the Grand Canyon.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Marsh, and two sisters, Esther Stewart and LaVerne Sopko.
Louis is survived by his wife of 72 years, Elizabeth J. “Betty” Macey Marsh, whom he married Aug. 26, 1950; son, Louis F. Marsh and his wife, Jane, of New Alexandria; three daughters, Gerry Kirchner and her husband, Lee, of Latrobe, Elaine Opferman and her husband, Gary, of Slickville and Linda S. Frost and her husband, Peter, of Southern Shores, North Carolina; two brothers, Richard Marsh and his wife, Lucille, of Latrobe and Donald Marsh and his wife, Barbara, of Washington, Michigan; a sister, Dorothy Steel of Latrobe; 11 grandchildren, Sarah, Christopher, Megan, Katie, Chaz, Bart, Ali, Nick, Emily, Laura and Peter, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, in St. Vincent Basilica.
Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township, where military honors will be accorded by Greensburg VFW Post 33.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
