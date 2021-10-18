Louis A. Steiner, 90, of Ligonier passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born Jan. 29, 1931, in Greensburg, a son of the late Louis C. and Lydia E. (Strehler) Steiner.
Mr. Steiner was a 1948 graduate of Latrobe High School and a 1952 graduate of Dickinson College. He then served as an engineering officer in the U.S. Navy. Prior to retirement, he was chief executive officer of the Latrobe Foundry Machine and Supply Co. He also served as an officer and director of Commercial National Bank from 1957 until 2003.
He was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church, the Latrobe Country Club and the Duquesne Club. He was very active in community affairs, having served on several boards including Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, LAIVC Faith in Action, Ligonier Valley Library, Ligonier Valley Writers, Eastern Westmoreland Development Corp. and the Westmoreland-Fayette Council Boy Scouts of America. His favorite pastimes included tennis, skiing, writing and music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. Johnstin Steiner in May, and his sister, Dorothy S. Hunter.
He is survived by three children, Sarah S. “Sally” Shirey, Ann S. Holmes (Henry) and Louis T. “Ted” Steiner (Pam); grandchildren, Joe Steiner, Mike Steiner (Liz), Kelsey Steiner, Sarah Holmes and Elizabeth Holmes; a great-grandson, Callen Steiner; a great-granddaughter, Emersyn Steiner, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. The family requests unvaccinated visitors please wear a mask.
Interment service in Unity Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
