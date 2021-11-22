Lorraine P. Rojevcan Frenchik, 79, of Derry passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Walden’s View of North Huntingdon Township.
Born Feb. 9, 1942, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence M. and Anna M. (Skander) Rojevcan.
Lorraine was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, where she had taught CCD. She was a 1960 graduate of Rankin High School. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Newcomer Products Inc. Lorraine enjoyed cruises, trips to the casinos and spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Carl R. “Tate” Frenchik; a son, John P. Frenchik, and a sister, Geraldine Falk.
Lorraine is survived by two sons, Carl A. Frenchik and his wife, Anita, of Monroeville and Jason L. Frenchik of Latrobe; three sisters, Marlene Cendar and her husband, Frank, of Elizabeth, Carole Krinock of Derry and Donna Guine of Derry; two grand-children, Ethan Frenchik and Chase Frenchik; a goddaughter, Anne Crowell, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Walden’s View of North Huntingdon, Anova Hospice and the doctors and nurses at UPMC East for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The Divine Liturgy will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Byzantine Cemetery.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
