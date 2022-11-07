Lorraine D. Smetak McDonald, 88, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
Born Nov. 9, 1933, in Loyalhanna, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Lepschi) Smetak.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Lorraine D. Smetak McDonald, 88, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
Born Nov. 9, 1933, in Loyalhanna, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Lepschi) Smetak.
Lorraine was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. She was a 1951 graduate of Derry Township High School and a class officer who helped organize her class reunions. Prior to her retirement, she was the secretary to the guidance counselor in the Derry Area School District and had worked in the pharmacy at Rite Aid. She was a member of the Retired Steelworkers Local 1537 Ladies Auxiliary. Lorraine volunteered with Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed her card club, walking, and most especially spending time with her family.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles J. Smetak, and sister, Patricia Kahl.
Lorraine is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack W. McDonald of Latrobe; two sons, Mark W. McDonald and his wife, Darlyn F., of Chalfont, Bucks County, and Gary J. McDonald and his wife, Nancy, of Irwin; two grand-daughters, Lauryn McDonald and Rebecca McDonald; two step-grand-children, Jason Adams and Jennifer Adams; two step-great-grandchildren, Eva and Rose, and special nieces and nephews, Kevin Kahl (his wife, Rana, and their children, Aiden and Ethan) and Renee Gridler (her husband, Mark, and their son, Michael).
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.