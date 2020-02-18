Lorraine A. Simms, 62, of Derry Township died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Nov. 28, 1957, in Johnstown, a daughter of Marge Senish Roberts of Latrobe and the late Harry “Red” Roberts.
Lorraine was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. She loved going to the casinos and was in charge of bus trips to the casinos. She enjoyed arts and crafts, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Harold Simms; her daughters, Leigh Simms and Tonia Kelly of Derry; two sisters, Bonnie Rosko (Jim Conrad) and Terri Hauser (Marty Smith), all of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Nicholas and Jesse Ritenour, Ryleigh McCloskey and Reigna Taylor, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A blessing service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.