Lorna J. “Pinky” (Davis) Giovannagelo, 86, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born March 8, 1935, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late William H. and Mary J. (Hollobaugh) Davis.
Lorna was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed trips to the casinos. She was a very caring person, always willing to help and always looked out for her family and neighbors. She was also known for her “Pinky’s icing.”
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Domenick V. Giovannagelo; a son, Victor Giovannagelo; a granddaughter, Ashley Giovannagelo, and three brothers, Ronald Davis, James Hollobaugh and William Davis.
Lorna is survived by three sons, Domenick Giovannagelo and his wife, Lisa, of Latrobe, Fabian Giovannagelo and his wife, Cindy, of Latrobe and Dino Giovannagelo, and his wife, Mandy, of Derry; one daughter, Lisa Conrad and her husband, Ronald, of Latrobe; one brother, John F. Davis and his wife, Janet, of Latrobe; 11 grandchildren, Devin, Danielle, Christopher, Anita, Jenna, Nico, Anthony, Amanda, Zachary, Cody and Haley, and seven great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received noon to 5 p.m. Monday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held 5 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Please govern yourself accordingly with respect to the current CDC guidelines while visiting the funeral home.
Interment is private.
