Loretta Marie (Sistek) Walter, 75, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, surrounded in the loving comfort of her family.
Born Sept. 14, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, she was a daughter of the late Ernest R. Sistek Sr. and Elizabeth L. (Lehman) Sistek.
Loretta was an active, longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, where she sang in the funeral choir, was a Stephen’s and Eucharistic Minister, Liturgical Deacon and worked in the Trinity kitchen. She treasured time spent with her Bible study group and cherished friends. Loretta’s strong faith was evident in her life as she battled cancer. For 37 years, she fought valiantly and gracefully, continually defying all odds and becoming an inspiration to many who have faced a similar journey. Her deep faith in God, as well as her immense courage, gave her a sense of calm and peace as she approached each new treatment, procedure, and obstacle. Throughout that time, she continued to give of herself to care for others, nurturing many children, especially her dear Mitchell Moximchalk. Her greatest love and joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a kind, humble and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Lee Robl.
Loretta is survived by her husband of 54 years, George F. Walter of Latrobe; her three children, Jill C. Skoloda and her husband, John, of Latrobe, Beth L. Ziance and her husband, Chris, of Latrobe, and Jayson W. Walter of Richmond, Virginia; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Jared, Sarah, Jessica and Josie; one brother, Ernest R. Sistek Jr. and his wife, Ruthann, of Latrobe; two sisters, Bernice Rulli of Latrobe and Louise Rachocki of Idaho, and several nieces and nephews.
Loretta’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Excela Health Home Care and Hospice and to everyone at the Arnold Palmer Pavilion, especially Dr. Sulecki, Carey and Krystal.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon Street, Latrobe. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 211 Gaskill Ave., Jeannette, with her dear friend, the Rev. Sue Luttner, officiating. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing while at the funeral home and attending services at the church.
Interment will follow im Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
