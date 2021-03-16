Loretta Jean (Rosko) Dominick, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 84 on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
“Jeanne,” as many knew her, was born on Nov. 10, 1936, in Latrobe to the late Stephan and Elizabeth (Adams) Rosko. She was one of 13 children. On July 11, 1959, she married Richard J. Dominick of Crabtree. Together, they raised two sons, Mark and Rob, and two daughters, Caren and Kristin, and were happily married for 62 years.
Jeanne was loved by all who knew her and lived her life for her family. She was a beautician while she raised her children, before retiring from Latrobe Area Hospital as a patient escort in 1999. She spent her years since then entertaining friends and family alike. She loved to cook and entertain family for “Sunday dinners.” Her pride and joy were her eight grandchildren and two newly born great-grandchildren. They are what kept her going these last few years. She was selfless and was always doing for her family and others, and always let them know how much they were loved. She was known for her strength, compassionate spirit and her sense of humor.
In addition to her parents, Stephan and Elizabeth, Jeanne was preceded in death by three brothers, Martin “Mutt,” Steve and John “Jungle” Rosko, and seven sisters, Theresa “Dolly” Batsa, Mary Rodgers, Ann Carle, Elizabeth Koltiska, Helen Sabolik, Margaret Roble and Katherine “Kutch” Camaione.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, Richard J. Dominick of Latrobe; her four children, Caren Kusma and her husband, Michael, of Greensburg, Mark Dominick and his wife, Janice, of Latrobe, Rob Dominick of Latrobe, and Kristin Butina and her husband, Chad, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren, Jordan Kusma and Taylor Kusma, both of Greensburg, Kassidi Dominick of Latrobe, Dr. Darrick Dominick and his wife, Danielle, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Kelsey Walker and her husband, Tyler, of Jeannette, Colton Dominick of Latrobe, and Aidan and Sawyer Butina, both of Greensburg; her two great-grandchildren, Luka Dominick and Isabella Walker; two beloved sisters, Martha “Marti” Zoppetti and Veronica “Wayne” Watkins and her husband, Joseph, all of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
At Jeanne’s request, there will be no public visitations or services. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
