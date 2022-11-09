Loretta Irene McBroom

Loretta Irene McBroom, 97, of Peoria, Illinois, formerly of Derry, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria with her family by her side.

Loretta was born April 13, 1925, in Latrobe, a daughter of Gust and Irene (Shrum) Stemmler. Loretta and James T. McBroom married in 1949. Jim preceded her in death April 17, 2003.