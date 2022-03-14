Lora Eloise St. John Tyus, 72, of Irwin passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born July 13, 1949, in Vandergrift, to the late Frank St. John and Frances St. John Densmore.
Lora was a retired housekeeper.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Tyus; five children, Bonnie Buccigrossi-Redwine (Jon Redwine), Enrico Buccigrossi, Robert Buccigrossi, Jason Buccigrossi (Nicole Buccigrossi) and Sarah Tyus, and nine grandchildren, Teeaira Buccigrossi and Anthony Buccigrossi (and their mother, Tammi Buccigrossi), Isabella Wallace, Carter Buccigrossi, Daeshawn Miller, Parker Buccigrossi, Makiah Miller, Omari Miller and Elliannna Hudspath.
Visitation will take place 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, in SonRise Church, 1523 Lois Lane, Unity Township, with Pastor Allen Runyon officiating.
Private burial will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift.
To purchase flowers or send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
