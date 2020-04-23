Lola Jane (McWherter) Smith, 85, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Lola was born June 4, 1934, in Derry, daughter of the late Miles C. and Sara “Nell” Luther McWherter.
Lola is survived by her husband, Gerald B. Smith Jr., and her sister, Elsie (Honey) Barney, also of Fort Myers, Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James L. McWherter and David M. McWherter Sr., and her sister, Louise E. Swartz.
Nieces and nephews include the late Karen Dykes, Linda and her husband, Rodney Langdon, of Valley Cottage, New York, Janet Casey of Enfield, Connecticut, Susan Wells of Latrobe, the late David McWherter Jr., Amy and her husband, Richard Kuhns, Thomas McWherter and his wife, JoAnne, and Richard S. McWherter and his wife, Kimberly, all of Derry, and Daniel McWherter and his wife, Anna, of Slippery Rock, as well as many loving great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
With no children of her own, she would often call her students and all of her nieces and nephews “her kids.” Lola loved crafting her own personalized, stamped greeting cards and never missed sending birthday or holiday cards to all of her family, friends and extended family. Long after we all stopped counting birthdays and sending cards and letters, she made sure she always remembered you!
Lola was guided by her faith in every aspect of her life. A talented singer since her youth, she was always active in her school and church choirs and often was invited to share her solos with congregations in the many states that she lived and traveled to. After graduating from Derry Borough schools, Lola’s joyous spirit and strong compassion for children everywhere guided her to become a teacher, earning her certification at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.
She retired from teaching in upstate New York in 1989, where she taught kindergarten classes for many years in the Clarkstown Central School District, Rockland County, New York. After retirement, she and her husband Gerry moved to Fort Myers, where she enjoyed many happy years with babysitting, her involvement with many local church activities, her community volunteer work, serving as a Deaconess at the Village Church at the Shell Point retirement community in Fort Myers, and of course, fellowship with her sister, Elsie.
When Lola was asked how she wanted to be remembered she wrote, “That I loved the Lord and tried to serve Him daily. Through my acts and deeds I tried to witness for the Lord in all my relationships with family and friends.”
A special thanks to the staff at the Memory Care Pavilion and hospice at Shell Point Community in Fort Myers.
Interment and a private graveside service for the family will be in Coles Cemetery, Derry. There will be no public viewing or public service.
If desired, donations may be made in her memory at the charity of your choice.
