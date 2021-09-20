Lois N. McBroom, 90, of Ligonier passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Ligonier Gardens.
She was born Jan. 20, 1931, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late W. Ralph and Florence (Naugle) Noel.
Lois was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and had formerly worked at Ligonier Auto Parts and The Post & Rail.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. McBroom, in 1993; her brother, Richard R. Noel, and a sister, Virginia N. Walker.
Lois is survived by her loving daughter, Becky Spring (Tim) of Raleigh, North Carolina; a sister, Margaret N. Wilkins of Ligonier, and her sister-in-law, Gloria Noel.
At her request, there will be no viewing, and interment will be made in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
