Lois Marie Hoffer Himler, 89, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Newhaven Court at Lindwood, Greensburg (Hempfield Township).
She was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Gibson) Hoffer.
Lois grew up in Oak Grove and graduated from Ligonier High School in 1948. She worked at Moonly’s drug store in Ligonier and at the Stupakoff Ceramic and Manufacturing Co. in Latrobe (Derry Township) before marrying and raising three children in Latrobe. A member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church, she enjoyed reading, collecting stamps and making jigsaw puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Guy A. Himler, and five siblings, John Hoffer and his wife, Ella Mae, Elizabeth Bush and her husband, Ralph, Anne Flack and her husband, J.R., Virginia Hetherington and her husband, Kenneth, and Dorothy Snodgrass and her husband, Robert.
Lois is survived by three children, Karen Hersperger and her husband, Joseph, of Moon Township, and Debra and Jeffrey Himler, both of Latrobe; a brother, Larry Hoffer and his wife, Judy, of Ligonier; a brother-in-law, Lee Himler and his wife, Nancy, of Latrobe, and many nieces and nephews.
Her family would like to thank her compassionate caregivers at Newhaven Court at Lindwood and Bridges Hospice.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel with her pastor, the Rev. Ronald Durika, officiating.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
