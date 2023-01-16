Lois Marie Austin Lynn (affectionately known as “Cubby”), 89, of Ligonier died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born April 27, 1933, in Derry Township, a daughter of the late Samuel J. and Flossie G. (Bishop) Austin.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Lois Marie Austin Lynn (affectionately known as “Cubby”), 89, of Ligonier died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born April 27, 1933, in Derry Township, a daughter of the late Samuel J. and Flossie G. (Bishop) Austin.
Cubby had been a longtime member of the Ligonier Christian and Missionary Alliance Church and had played the piano there for many years. Before retiring she had been a cook at the Town House restaurant in Ligonier and the R.L. Davis family. Much of her enjoyment came from singing with a group called the Cowgirls that featured gospel and country music.
Lois had a talent for writing poetry and a few songs along the way. Being with family and friends was important to her along with her knack for practical jokes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Blair S. Lynn; three brothers, Robert, James and Edward Austin, along with her sister Erma J. Austin.
Lois is survived by her children, Nancy Logan of Irwin, Karen Lynn (Denny Bernabo) of Ligonier, Sherlene Smith (Marty) of Bolivar, Wendy Schleich (David) of Somerset, James Lynn of Ligonier, Robert Lynn (Nancy) of Ligonier, Tim Lynn (Janis) of Wilkes-Barre, Rick Lynn (Pam) of Ligonier, Gary Lynn (Jill Bevilacque) of Ligonier and David Lynn (Kim) of Arizona; her sister Dorothy Hayes of Ruskin, Florida; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the Ligonier Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 4166 Route 711, Ligonier, PA 15658, with her pastor, the Rev. Larry C. McDonnell, officiating. (Everyone please go directly to the church.)
Interment will follow in Fort Palmer Cemetery, Fairfield Township.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ligonier Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.