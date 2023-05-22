Lois Kinsey, 88, joined her husband in heaven Thursday, May 18, 2023. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life.
Lois was born Nov. 14, 1934, in Rector. From a young age, she was known for being a hard-working, family-oriented woman who, along with her sisters, managed their farm alongside their parents.
Her faith and family were important to Lois. She devoted her life to serving others, whether it be to church, where she served on various committees and taught Sunday School for decades; or to her family and home, where she loved to garden, can and sew. Lois enjoyed spending time enjoying nature’s beauty, where she could often be found in later years sitting on her patio rocking chair admiring her flowers and the birds that would visit during the summer months.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell B. Kinsey; an infant son, and her parents, Edwin and Alva (Burns) Ankney.
She is survived by her son James Kinsey; daughters, Barbara Barley, husband Ron, and Dawn Kissell, husband Dan; her grandchildren, Joshua Lamonde and his fiancee, Abby Bayus, and Jessica Kiely, and several great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at both St. Anne’s Home in Greensburg and ProMedica Hospice for providing such compassionate care during her final days.
Memorial donations may be made in Lois’ memory to the First Church of the Brethren, 405 Route 271, Ligonier, PA 15658.
Services will be private, and arrangements are entrusted with Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc. in Ligonier.
