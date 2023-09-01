Lois Jean Poole Davis, 88, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
Born Feb. 3, 1935, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Jacob A. and Marie J. (Blaine) Poole.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Lois Jean Poole Davis, 88, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
Born Feb. 3, 1935, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Jacob A. and Marie J. (Blaine) Poole.
Lois was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Dairy Queen, where she had worked for many years. She enjoyed bingo and flower gardening. Lois loved babysitting and developed great relationships with the kids she watched. She also loved animals, especially her pets throughout the years, Petunia, Oscar, Taffy, Elmo and Sassy.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Daniel Davis, and a sister, Elizabeth Smith.
Lois is survived by her three sons, Daniel Davis and his wife, Michelle, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Richard Davis of Latrobe and Patrick Davis and his wife, Sharon, of Ligonier; her daughter, Mary Jo Ferlin of Phillipsburg; a sister, Mary Lou Lane of Glendale, Arizona; eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Shirley and Mike for being such good friends.
There will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.