Lois Jean Nicely-Kondek, 97, of New Alexandria passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Born May 4, 1926, in Cook Township, she was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer H. and Mary (Keim) Nicely, and her husband, John T. Kondek (2001).
She dedicated 32 years of service to Carborundum Co. before retiring. Her work ethic and commitment to excellence were evident throughout her career. One aspect of Lois’ life that brought immense joy and fulfillment was her involvement in Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church. For many years, she served as a dedicated Sunday school teacher, bringing the light of knowledge and wisdom to countless young minds. Her guidance and compassionate nature influenced the lives of many children who crossed her path. Music played an integral part in Lois’ spiritual journey as well. Her beautiful voice enriched the choir at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church. Whether singing hymns or joining in harmonious melodies, she uplifted spirits within the congregation week after week. Lois’ involvement in various aspects of church life led to her appointment as an elder, an acknowledgement of her wisdom, faithfulness and dedication. As an elder, she provided valuable guidance to both the leadership team and the congregation, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to her faith.
Bowling was one of her favorite hobbies, where she displayed both skill and camaraderie. Additionally, she had a deep love for traveling, especially with her beloved husband on their trips to Alaska. These adventures allowed Lois to explore new places and create cherished memories that she held close to her heart.
She is survived by two stepchildren, Tim Kondek of New Hampshire and Sharon Sloskey of Latrobe; three step-grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) Sloskey, Ian Kondek and Garrett Kondeck, and two step-great-grandchildren, Amihn Sloskey and GraceLee Sloskey.
Lois Nicely-Kondek leaves behind a legacy of kindness, love and service. Her strong work ethic, passion for travel, dedication to her church and willingness to help others have touched the lives of many. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, church community, and all those who had the privilege of knowing her.
Friends and family will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658, (724-238-2611).
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, Cook Township. (Everyone meet at church).
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
