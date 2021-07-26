Lois Jane Friedline, 86, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Brookdale Latrobe, Unity Twp.
She was born Nov. 30, 1934, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late James and Florence (Wilkinson) Williams.
Prior to retirement, Lois had been employed by Bell Telephone, Idlewild Park and St. Vincent College. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald F. Friedline, and six siblings, James Williams Jr., Richard Williams, Sara Johnson, Mary Ann Henderson, Robert Williams and Arvilla Mae Johnson.
She is survived by three children, Larry Friedline and his wife, Marlene, Tammy McGee and her fiancé, Gary Shearer, and James Friedline and his wife, Sheila; six grandchildren, Jerad Friedline (Rachel), Emily Kuzy (Steven), Briana McGee and Elisha, Ahlise and Celiah Friedline; a great-granddaughter, Zoe Friedline; three step-grandchildren, Craig Bowers, Kyle Bowers and Shaeli Dinniny, and a step-great-grandchild, Harry Dinniny.
Services and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
