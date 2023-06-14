Lois J. Danser, 82, of Unity Township died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Easy Living Country Estates, Hunker.
She was born Jan. 14, 1941, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Glenn and Alberta B. (Loucks) Tompkins.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 3:49 pm
Prior to retirement, Lois worked at West Penn/Allegheny Power, Cabin Hill, Greensburg, and was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Trauger. Lois loved her grandchildren, flower gardening and taking care of her home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Danser.
She is survived by three daughters, Sharon Himler and husband Scott of Latrobe, Debra Tucholski and husband Jim of Mount Pleasant and Marcy Frydrych and husband Tony of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Matt Himler and fiancee Jodi Musick, Todd Himler and fiancee Natalie Wickham, Conner and Nate Tucholski and Collin and Megan Frydrych; two great-granddaughters, Brooke and Madison; two sisters, Joan Henderson and Margie Sutor and husband Scott, all of Youngwood, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Thursday, June 15, from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, in St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 108 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe (Trauger).
Interment will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity, in charge of arrangements.
