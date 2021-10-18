Lois E. Kowalsky Marko of Latrobe passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at her home.
Born in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Adam F. and Elizabeth M. (Bealko) Kowalsky.
Lois was employed at the Latrobe Bulletin. She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed crafts and was an avid polka fan. She also loved being around people.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul F. Marko Jr., and a brother, Ronald R. Kowalsky.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Lois Michelle Marko Cogan and her husband, Kenneth A. Cogan, of Latrobe; son, Michael M. Marko and his wife, Carol Sue Waugaman Marko of Greensburg; her granddaughter, Caroline M.O. Cogan; two brothers, Francis A. Kowalsky of Ligonier and Richard J. Kowalsky and his wife, Andrea, of Southwest Greensburg; two sisters, Romayne Kowalsky Levcik and her husband, Rudy, of Greensburg and Bernadette Woodruff of Greensburg, and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald and Donna Marko of Oakdale.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
