Lois Ankney Fallat, 97, of Derry passed away suddenly Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home.
She was born Aug. 15, 1923, in Laughlintown, a daughter of the late Jacob and Nora (Knupp) Ankney.
Lois was a loving, caring and kind-hearted person as well as a loving and devoted wife and mother. She loved spending time wit
h her daughters and extended family members. An animal lover, she enjoyed time with her cats, watching the deer and birds.
Traveling and supporting charitable organizations when she could were important to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Stephen Fallat, and a sister, Anna Mae Graver.
She is survived by her daughters, L. Christine “Chris” Fallat of Punxsutawney and Stephanie A. Fallat of Derry; a sister, Patricia Boyer of Washington, Pennsylvania, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday with her nephew the Rev. James Monticue officiating.
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
At Lois’ request, please make a donation to your local animal shelter, food bank or fire department in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
