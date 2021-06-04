Logan Edward Beeman, 30, of Greensburg, formerly of Derry, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 1, 1990, in Latrobe, a son of Kim Miller Beeman of Derry and the late Ronald W. Beeman Jr.
Logan was a 2009 graduate of Derry Area High School and a U.S. Army veteran, having served with the 14th Quartermaster Detachment in Greensburg.
He was a member of the Derry Rod & Gun Club.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Rachel Beeman of Latrobe; his sister, Ronnie Ann Revoir (Shawn) of Derry; his brother, Michael W. Beeman (Trina) of Loyalhanna; his girlfriend, Wanda Perry of Greensburg; his dog, Willow; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a great-nephew.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 7, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will present a service at 7 p.m. Monday.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
