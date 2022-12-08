Loaettis “Lee” DiVittis, 93, of Latrobe passed away on her birthday, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Dec. 6, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, a daughter of the late Jack and Daisy MacLaren.
Lee graduated from Mount Sinai Nursing School, earned her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and her master’s degree in counseling from The Pennsylvania State University. Prior to retirement in 1992, she was the school nurse for the Greater Latrobe School District for 22 years. She was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe, where she was a former parish council member and a member of the Rosary Altar Society. An avid duplicate bridge player, Lee was a member of the American Contract Bridge League, numerous other bridge leagues and enjoyed going to bridge tournaments. She also enjoyed volunteering at Latrobe Area Hospital and being a member of the Red Hat Society. Some of Lee’s favorite pastimes included collecting antiques, collecting and making porcelain dolls, gardening and yard work. She was also a phenomenal cook and loved preparing meals for her family to their delight.
Lee had a special place in her heart for Christmas. It was her mission every year to make Christmas special for family and friends. Her home was adorned with Christmas trees (some of them themed), numerous Santa Clauses, and elegant light displays. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her life was an incredible journey. She was truly blessed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Arthur L. DiVittis, in 2014; her adoptive parents, Francis and Sarah Nagle, and six siblings, William Dixon, and Jack, Bill, Minerva, Anna Mary and Catherine MacLaren.
Lee is survived by seven children, Joan Zankowski (Maz), Anthony DiVittis, Arthur DiVittis (Lindsay Curscio), Carla Denny, Marc A. DiVittis (Bridget), Maude DiVittis and Jennifer A. DiVittis; 10 grandchildren, Anne Thomas (Whitfield), Caitlin Satterfield (Carter), Jillian Zankowski, John Arthur Denny, Meghan MacLaren DiVittis, Joseph Mario Roccarosa DiVittis, Catherine Loaettis DiVittis, Daniela K. DiVittis, Nenko N. DiVittis and Pepa Rose DiVittis, and two great-grandsons, Shepherd Whitfield Thomas and Cooper MacLaren Satterfield.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Members of Holy Family Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
