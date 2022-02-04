Lisa Marie Guskiewicz Psimas passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
She was born on April 5, 1974, to Richard and Donna Guskiewicz.
Lisa was a graduate of St. Vincent College (BS – mathematics, 1997) and the University of South Carolina (MIBS, 2003). Lisa worked at Price Waterhouse, Sanofi-Aventis Pharmaceuticals, Berlex Labs, and as a tutor and teacher.
Lisa was married in 2002 to Robert “Rob” Psimas, moved to Virginia Beach and was blessed with three wonderful children: Kiera, Rowan and Gavin. She loved Jesus Christ, her husband, her family, friends and anyone in need. A devout Catholic, she was involved with groups like Women of Grace, CRHP and CorChristi as well as MOPS, Bible studies, and different Trinity small groups. Lisa was a devoted wife, mother and daughter and enjoyed singing, beach days, bike rides, traveling, driveway parties, and cooking with her kids. She tutored and taught math, finding fulfillment when students learned to solve complex problems.
During her funeral Mass at her parish, St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Virginia Beach, the priest echoed the sentiments of the family by saying Lisa was “a remarkable young woman and beautiful inside and out. She showed such grace and love for all. She will be missed forever. Taken too soon, but we will cherish her and always hold her dear to our hearts.”
Lisa was predeceased by her father, Richard Guskiewicz, and grandparents John and Elena McDonough and Stanley and Kathryn Guskiewicz.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Rob; three children, Kiera, Rowan and Gavin; mother, Donna; sister, Laura; brother, David (Dana); aunts, Joan Benjamin, Catherine Burlaga and Maureen Stansell; uncles, John McDonough and Dennis McDonough; nieces and nephews, Adam, Christine and Marina, and numerous cousins.
A local memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
