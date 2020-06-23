Lisa Marie (Franzi) Donegan, 58, of Latrobe passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Aug. 12, 1961, in Leechburg, she was a daughter of Salvatore J. “Sam” Franzi of Latrobe and the late Kathleen A. “Kay” (Dunlap) Franzi.
Lisa was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe (Unity Township). She was passionate about cooking and excelled at it as well. She also enjoyed canning and gardening, which she used to help enhance her cooking.
Always willing to help others, she never hesitated to reach out to someone in need, oftentimes anonymously, and did so seeking neither fanfare nor praise. Lisa’s family-oriented personality extended beyond her own family to her friends, and as a result she touched the hearts and lives of those she met.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Robert J. Donegan of Latrobe; one daughter, Melissa Marie Donegan of Latrobe; one sister, Renee Franzi Bottegal and her husband, Rob, of Latrobe; her niece, Kali Marie Andrews, and she is also survived by several other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be held Thursday at a time to be announced at St. Vincent Basilica with the Rev. Frank E. Ziemkiewicz, OSB, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Excela Health Home Care & Hospice, 134 Industrial Park Road, Suite 1600, Greensburg, PA 15601 and designated for materials for the volunteers who handcraft blankets for hospice patients.
