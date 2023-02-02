Lisa L. Zeglin, 63, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Oak Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, east of Greensburg.
Born March 20, 1959, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Fred S. and Anna C. (Torba) Zeglin.
Lisa was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. She was employed at Carclo with more than 20 years of service. She loved all things nature, especially flower gardening and watching the birds in the morning. Lisa was a strong woman who worked tirelessly to provide for her son as a single parent.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol A. Zeglin-Slavek, and a brother, James R. Zeglin.
Lisa is survived by her son, H. Jordan Patrick of Latrobe; a brother, F. Thomas Zeglin, and his wife, Barbara, and a niece and nephew, Natalie Slavek and Daniel Slavek.
Family and friends will be received 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Interment is private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
