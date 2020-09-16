Lisa Jean Yuschak, 60, of Finleyville died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her home.
She was born Jan. 21, 1960, in Loyalhanna, a daughter of Dolores Tranquilla Banner of Latrobe and the late Dean Banner.
Lisa was employed as a certified nursing assistant at Manor Care in McMurray.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband, Edward “Chip” Faulk; two sons, Matthew Yuschak of Ligonier and Andrew Yuschak of Latrobe; a daughter, Amy Yuschak of Latrobe; one brother, Dean Banner of Latrobe; two sisters, Patricia D. Rohrabaugh and Deborah Blystone, both of Latrobe; three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends were received Tuesday in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Finleyville, where funeral services were held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty-Four, PA 15330.
