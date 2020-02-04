Linda Tourtellott, 98, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Dec. 24, 1921, in Taranta Peligna, Italy, the daughter of the late Domenic and Anna (Costantini) Moschetti.
Prior to retirement, Linda worked as a secretary for the Westmoreland County Prison, the Westmoreland County District Attorney, and the Knox County District Attorney in the state of Maine.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert B. Tourtellott, in 2012, and two brothers, R. John and Orlando Moschetti.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Tourtellott of Latrobe; her son, Richard Tourtellott and his wife, Kaoru Kawasaki, of Pittsburgh, and her niece, Nina Reese of Greensburg.
Friends will be received 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Feb. 4, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held at noon Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.adamslib.org.
