Linda R. Seamon Geyer, 68, of New Alexandria passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Excel Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born May 31, 1954, to the late Joseph and Threasa (Burik) Seamon.
Prior to retirement, Linda was a laborer for Pennsylvania Container Corp. She was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, the Salem Ukes, and she loved cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Victor, James and John Geyer.
She is survived by her husband, Donald J. Geyer; two sisters, Irene (Frank) Underwood and Mary Ann Huey; three sisters-in-law, Dona (Thomas) Lyons of St. Marys, Judith (Joseph) Kovalchick of Indiana and Debra (Adam) Zuchowski of Johnsonburg; three brothers-in-law, Thomas (Sharon) Geyer of Ridgway, Dennis (Charlene) Geyer of St. Marys and Glenn Geyer of St. Marys, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, (724-668-2248).
Linda’s funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, New Alexandria, with the Rev. Tyler J. Bandura as celebrant.
Private interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.
To send condolences please visit www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
