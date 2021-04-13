Linda May Headrick George of Derry went home to be with God on Monday, April 12, 2021. She passed away at her home, after a three-month battle with cancer, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Pittsburgh on Oct. 21, 1947, to the late Thomas Lamar and Amelia Catherine Lechamp Guirsch Headrick. She spent her early childhood in Wilkinsburg and then grew up in New Alexandria.
Linda graduated from Greensburg Salem High School in 1965, after which she attended Temple University and Point Park College. She graduated with a biology degree. In 1988, she graduated from the Shadyside School of Nursing and worked as an RN until her retirement from Latrobe Hospital.
Linda was an active member of the Derry Presbyterian Church. She was a foster mother to several children and once hosted a foreign exchange student. She loved to go dancing, go to see oldies bands, cook, go camping, visit wineries and dote on her grandchildren.
Linda was predeceased by her parents; her grandson, Augustus Anderson, and an older half-brother, François Paul Guirsch of Luxembourg (whom she unfortunately never had the chance to meet).
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, James Ronald George of Derry; two children, son Dr. Jayson S. George and his wife, Lynn, of Delmont and daughter Jamie L. Anderson and her fiancé, Raymond Nesmith, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, William, Lillian and Declan George, all of Delmont; two brothers, Thomas L. Headrick and his wife, Kathleen, of Colorado and brother, Clark M. Headrick of New Alexandria. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, in McCabe Funeral Home, Derry. A funeral service will commence 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15, in the funeral home with the Rev. Marnie Russell.
Interment will follow in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Davoli and Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Derry Presbyterian Church.
