Linda Marie Dean Quick, 72, of Derry passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her home.
Born May 6, 1947, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late James E. and Jessie M. (Shaffer) Dean.
Prior to her retirement, Linda was employed at Torrance State Hospital and also had been employed at “Wash-Um II” Laundromat in Loyalhanna. An avid reader, she especially enjoyed Stephen King novels. She also loved to crochet and took great joy in sending her blankets to various charities.
Linda was a devoted wife to her husband, William C. Quick, who preceded her in death in 2015.
She is survived by her daughter, Aimee K. Dean of Derry; two grandchildren, Amanda Ackerman and Caleb Ackerman; two stepsons, Martin Quick of Clover, South Carolina, and Daniel Quick of Homer City; three brothers, James W. Dean and his wife, Freda, of Dublin, Virginia, Paul E. Dean and his wife, Diane, of Saltsburg and Kenneth L. Dean of Derry; three sisters, Carol Leighty of Derry, Barbara Mardis of Saltsburg and Sandra McGraw and her husband, Donald, of Derry; several nieces and nephews, and her loving dog, Baby.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 5 p.m. Monday in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Michael Bobula officiating.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
